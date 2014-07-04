SEOUL, July 4 General Motors Co will
recall 27,051 Spark mini cars in South Korea due to a defective
transmission mount, the latest in a string of global recalls by
the U.S. automaker.
The gearbox mount may destabilise and cause a drop in
transmission power, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and
Transport said in a statement on Friday.
The affected cars were produced in South Korea between June
8 and Dec. 12 last year, the ministry said.
GM had voluntarily reported the defect to the Korean
government, an official from the ministry told Reuters.
The ministry had previously uncovered the same problem and
had announced a recall of 4,848 Spark minis in January, the
official said.
A GM Korea spokesman said there have been no reports of
crashes or injuries arising from the defect.
The Korea-made Spark is also sold in the United States and
Europe.
The GM Korea spokesman said the cars exported to the U.S.
will not be affected by the recall, and the company is
considering whether to take "proper action" in other markets
such as Europe.
So far this year, GM has recalled 29 million vehicles, more
than half of them because of potentially defective ignition
switches blamed for at least 61 crashes and 16 deaths.
