DETROIT, April 21 General Motors Co's share price in premarket trading on Thursday rose above its $33 IPO price for the first time since early January after it released record first quarter EBIT-adjusted earnings.

GM Chief Financial Officer Chuck Stevens told reporters after the earnings announcement that he is confident that the company's 2016 margin in North America will be higher than 10 percent. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Bill Trott)