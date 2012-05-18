May 18 General Motors Co will not
advertise in next year's Super Bowl because it is too expensive,
the top marketing executive for the U.S. automaker said three
days after the company said it was dropping paid ads on Facebook
.
The 2013 Super Bowl will be broadcast by CBS Corp,
which is selling 30-second ads for as much as $4 million.
Spots on NBC's broadcast of this year's National
Football League championship game, the most heavily watched
annual event on U.S. television, cost about $3.5 million per
30-second spot.
"We understand the reach the Super Bowl provides, but with
the significant increase in price we simply can't justify the
expense," GM global marketing chief Joel Ewanick said in a
statement.
CBS spokesman Dana McClintock declined to comment.