By Tim McLaughlin
| Boston, June 13
Boston, June 13 The car is the next great
proving ground for communications technology, General Motors Co
Chief Executive Dan Akerson said on Thursday.
The automobile will become a major platform for tech "and
one with far better battery life than an iPhone," he said in
prepared remarks to the Chief Executives' Club of Boston.
Developing better in-car technology is critical for
automakers like GM to attract younger, tech-savvy buyers. If
they can pull it off, the companies will generate new sources of
revenue and boost profit margins. One approach may be for GM to
sell advertising within the car itself, Akerson said last month.
In mid-2014, the No. 1 U.S. automaker, teaming up with AT&T
Inc, will start selling vehicles embedded with 4G LTE
mobile broadband, a wireless connection that allows for faster
flow of data that GM says would allow passengers in the backseat
to watch streaming video.
Akerson, a former top executive with telecommunications
companies MCI, Nextel and XO Communications, said automakers
have no choice as the average U.S. consumer is spending more
than 2-1/2 hours a day on their smartphones and tablets. That
tops the 16 hours each week spent in cars as drivers or
passengers.
"Marry the two and you have a megatrend that we intend to
harness for competitive advantage," he said.
Akerson cited a J.D. Power study that found more than
two-thirds of new car buyers own a smartphone, and for 80
percent of them connectivity strongly influences which car they
buy.
Moreover, it's not just American consumers who want that, he
said, citing similar studies in China, the world's largest auto
market.
He said drivers want hands-free calling, navigation and
automatic crash warning, in that order. He called those "the
bread and butter" of the company's in-vehicle OnStar service
that connects drivers to live operators for directions or
emergency help. OnStar has more than 6 million subscribers.
As for why consumers with smartphones would want such
services, Akerson said GM's features will be integrated to
prevent distracted driving.
However, the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety released a
report on Wednesday saying that hands-free technology in cars
actually increases driver distraction. AAA urged the auto
industry to consider disabling certain functions of
voice-to-text technologies, such as using social media or
interacting with email, so they are inoperable while the vehicle
is in motion.
Citi analyst Itay Michaeli has estimated that OnStar
generates about $1.5 billion in annual revenue for GM and the
unit is worth between $5 billion and $7 billion as a whole.
Akerson said installing 3G Wi-Fi in vehicles only scratches
the surface of what's possible.
"Imagine that your vehicle can predict that it needs a new
battery and then automatically schedules a visit to your dealer
before it dies on the (Massachusetts) Pike in rush hour," he
said.
"How cool would it be to have your car automatically call
Dunkin' Donuts when you're a mile away, so your coffee and
cruller are ready and paid for when you pull up?" Akerson added.
Some services will need far more bandwidth and much higher
download speeds, which 4G LTE will allow, he said. "We're going
to turn millions of our cars and trucks into nodes on the
Internet through the industry's largest global deployment of 4G
LTE."
The tech features will just be the beginning as GM needs to
entice thousands of code writers to come up with apps for its
cars, he said. That approach made Apple and Android
dominant in their field, and Akerson said he hopes a GM
App Shop someday will be just as popular.