May 13 General Motors Co unveiled a $288
million data center in the Detroit suburb of Warren on Monday it
says will save the company millions of dollars in product
development, manufacturing, marketing, and sales.
GM has outsourced many of its computing and information
technology (IT) functions in recent years, which it says were
more costly and not as effective as the two data centers will be
for the Detroit-based company.
Construction of a $258 million companion data center at the
GM vehicle proving grounds in Milford, Michigan, will begin this
summer.
The two new data centers for GM's global operations "will
get newer vehicle designs and technologies into our customers'
hands quicker and improve the bottom line," said GM Chief
Executive Dan Akerson.
"It is back home where it should be, and it further drives
unnecessary complexity from our businesses."
By 2015 when the Milford center is scheduled to be
operational, GM's global IT footprint will be reduced to two
facilities from 23, company officials said.
The Milford center will be about 40 miles from the Warren
facility and allow a backup with duplicate services so work can
continue if service is down at either of the centers, GM said.
GM officials said employees around the world will be able to
get access to the super-computing abilities of the two data
centers.
The value of the IT equipment for each of the centers is
expected to be about $158 million, bringing the investment for
the two centers to $546 million.
It will cut costs on crash tests, it said. Simulations by
computer will generate data that will help in designing safer
vehicles and save $350,000 for each crash test avoided, GM said.
Also, suppliers making tooling for GM vehicles in
development will be paid quicker and allow them to prioritize
deliver of critical parts, which may reduce engineering expenses
by millions of dollars, GM said.