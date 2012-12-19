* No near-term catalysts for Canada to sell GM stake
By John Tilak and Susan Taylor
BURLINGTON, Ontario, Dec 19
considerations are likely to keep Canada from following
Washington's lead and selling its stake in General Motors Co
, industry experts say, potentially until after the next
general election, scheduled for 2015.
While Finance Minister Jim Flaherty on Wednesday repeated
that Canada has no interest in being a long-term shareholder,
experts say that the government's decision on when to sell will
primarily hinge on political, rather than economic, factors.
The U.S. Treasury said on Wednesday that it plans to sell
its entire stake in GM over 15 months, all but assuring a
multibillion dollar loss.
The Treasury became a GM shareholder in 2009, when it
contributed about $50 billion to a bailout to keep the company
afloat. It will initially sell 200 million shares back to GM for
$5.5 billion and sell its remaining stake, of about 300.1
million shares, through "various means."
The poor performance of automotive stocks suggests that
Canada would also face a sizeable loss if it sold GM shares over
the next two years, said Tony Faria, auto industry expert and
professor at University of Windsor in Ontario.
"For the Canadian government, it's going to be a political
timing decision, it's not going to be based on financial
considerations," he said. "Because whenever they sell, they are
going to end up having lost some money."
Canada's federal government and the province of Ontario gave
a combined C$10.8 billion to GM's restructuring. The
governments' combined 9 percent stake, made up of around 140
million common shares and 16.1 million preferred shares, was
worth C$3.5 billion at the end of September.
Faria said that with last month's U.S. election behind him,
President Barack Obama does not have to worry about how the
unfavorable news of selling GM shares at a loss will affect his
popularity.
In contrast, Canada looks unlikely to go to the polls until
October 2015 and has little incentive to sell before then.
"From a fiscal standpoint, there really is no particular
rush. It does, to some extent, become as much a political
decision as an economic decision when they think it's time to
sell," said Doug Porter, deputy chief economist at BMO Capital
Markets.
Flaherty, who said he spoke Wednesday morning with GM
Chairman Dan Akerson to discuss the Treasury sale, said that
Canada has no immediate plans to sell its shares.
"We've always been clear about two things. One, that we will
not have a fire sale - we will not sell the shares without
getting the best value we can for Canadian taxpayers - and
secondly, that we are a Conservative government. We are not
interested in the long term in being shareholders in private
corporations," Flaherty told reporters in Burlington, Ontario.
"Over time we do intend to divest. On the timing, I'll have
to get back to you."
DEBATE AND CONTROVERSY
Flaherty also addressed a debate over Canada's public
pension plan, the Canada Pension Plan (CPP), saying that at some
point it may be appropriate to increase CPP contributions, but
that now was not the time because the economy was not strong
enough.
He declined to comment on the controversy surrounding Bank
of Canada Governor Mark Carney's interaction with members of the
opposition Liberal Party.
Carney, who will become governor of the Bank of England in
July, has been under fire after details emerged about Liberal
efforts earlier this year to woo him to run for the leadership
of the party, which was once dominant but is now Canada's
third-place party
"I've spoken with the governor, I really don't have any
comment on the issue right now. I imagine he, at some point,
might be willing to respond," Flaherty said.
Bank of Canada spokesman Jeremy Harrison said no statement
from Carney was imminent: "The bank currently has no media
activities planned for the governor over the next few weeks of
the Christmas holidays. The governor has a regularly scheduled
press conference on 23 January, in support of the MPR (Monetary
Policy Report)."