June 12 General Motors Co Chief Executive
Dan Akerson said the U.S. Treasury should articulate a plan for
the GM shares it owns.
Akerson, speaking on CNBC ahead of the Detroit automaker's
annual meeting of shareholders, said there are "two dimensions"
to the options for the Treasury.
"Now, they have to say are they an investor in a traditional
sense looking for a return, or do they get a return in the
social benefits that came" with government ownership, Akerson
said.
Those benefits include the salvation of thousands of jobs at
GM and the automaker's suppliers.
The U.S. Treasury took ownership of GM shares as part of the
government bailout of the No. 1 U.S. automaker in its 2009
bankruptcy. It now owns about 32 percent of the company.
The shares have fallen to about $22 from an IPO price of $33
in late 2010.
Akerson also said the Treasury has been a "good partner" and
that the Obama administration "is doing what they should be
doing" regarding GM ownership.