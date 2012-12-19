Dec 19 The U.S. Treasury said on Wednesday it
will sell 200 million shares in General Motors Co and
divest the rest of its holdings over the next 12 to 15 months,
ending public ownership of the company rescued by taxpayers in
2009.
GM's $50 billion bailout comprised of nearly $7 billion in
direct loans and $43 billion in bailout cash and bankruptcy aid.
The following is a timeline of events:
January 2009: GM receives first of four government funding
installments - a $13.4 billion injection authorized by
then-President George W. Bush under the emergency Troubled Asset
Relief Program.
April 2009: GM gets $2 billion from President Barack Obama.
May 2009: GM receives further $4 billion under a third TARP
installment.
June 2009: GM receives $30.1 billion from TARP under its
bankruptcy arrangement.
April 2010: GM uses some of the bailout money that it did
not need to repay $6.7 billion in outstanding loans.
November 2010: GM returns to public equity markets with a
massive initial public offering. Treasury sells $13 billion of
GM stock, leaving it with about 500 million shares.
December 2010: GM repurchases Treasury's $2.1 billion in
preferred stock, leaving Treasury with only common stock.
December 2012: Treasury announces its planned exit from GM,
selling 200 million shares to the company at $27.50 per share,
for about $5.5 billion, and undertaking to sell the remaining
300 million shares over the next 12-15 months, starting January.