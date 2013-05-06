Hot air balloons sparkle in sky between Britain and France
LONDON, April 7 A fleet of colourful hot air balloons left the English coast for France on Friday, attempting to break the record for most hot air balloons to cross the English Channel.
WASHINGTON May 6 The U.S. Treasury will begin another round of sales for General Motor stock acquired during the government's bailout of the auto sector, the department said on Monday.
"We are pleased with the progress to date and will continue exiting this investment in accordance with our previously announced plan and timetable, and in a manner that maximizes returns for taxpayers," said Tim Massad, Treasury assistant secretary for financial stability, in a statement.
In December, the Treasury said it would fully exit its GM investments within the following 12 to 15 months, "subject to market conditions."
It gave no specific dates for the resumption of share offerings. (Reporting By Pedro Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
LONDON, April 7 A fleet of colourful hot air balloons left the English coast for France on Friday, attempting to break the record for most hot air balloons to cross the English Channel.
(Repeats for wider distribution) By Howard Schneider MOBILE, Ala., April 7 In the years since the 2008 financial crisis, this southern U.S. port city has attracted a new Airbus factory, seen its steel industry retool, and gained thousands of jobs building the Navy's new combat vessel. Some 300 miles north in Huntsville, new businesses sprout in farm fields drawn by readily available land, low taxes, flexible labor rules and improving infrastructure. As Pres