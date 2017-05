The General Motors logo is seen outside its headquarters at the Renaissance Center in Detroit, Michigan in this file photograph taken August 25, 2009. REUTERS/Jeff Kowalsky/Files

DETROIT General Motors Co (GM.N) is boosting production of its highly profitable large SUVs and trucks to a pace that could result in 48,000 to 60,000 vehicles for the 2016 model year, in a bid to capitalise on rising demand, sources told Reuters.

GM's Arlington, Texas, plant that makes full-sized sport utility vehicles including the Cadillac Escalade and Chevrolet Suburban on Aug. 1 added Saturday overtime, a GM spokesman confirmed on Thursday.

GM is also expected to boost output of pickup trucks, other people familiar with the company's plans said, but it wasn't clear how that would be done.

(Reporting by Bernie Woodall)