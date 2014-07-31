UPDATE 1-Pret A Manger seeks more British baristas to balance Brexit risk
* Targets 500 stores by end of 2017 (Recasts with CEO comments, detail)
SEOUL, July 31 General Motors' South Korean workers narrowly voted in favour of wage deal on Thursday, avoiding a strike for the first time in four years at one of the U.S. automaker's key Asian production bases.
On Monday, GM Korea agreed to pay a combined 10.5 million won ($10,200) in bonuses and incentives to each worker and raise the basic wage by 3.3 percent, while agreeing to change its wage structure.
As part of the annual pact, GM Korea also reversed an earlier decision to not make the next-generation Chevrolet Cruze in Korea.
A total of 55 percent of GM Korean workers approved the deal. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Targets 500 stores by end of 2017 (Recasts with CEO comments, detail)
April 27 Domino's Pizza Inc's reported a 37.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher demand in the United States and more revenue from franchisees.