By Michelle Sierra
| NEW YORK, Sept 30
NEW YORK, Sept 30 Bankers lending to General
Motors, the world's largest automaker by unit sales, will
receive higher pricing on the company's $12.5 billion
refinancing loan after a Standard & Poor's upgrade to investment
grade status allowed the company to remove security on the deal.
The upgrade to BBB- from BB+, which came five years after GM
filed for bankruptcy, reflects the automaker's improving
financial condition and is another critical step forward from
its 2009 bankruptcy and reorganization.
The upgrade on September 25 brought GM's corporate ratings
in line with a Baa3 rating assigned by Moody's Investors Service
last autumn. This allowed GM to drop the collateral backing its
loans, which included receivables and inventory, as well as
foreign capital stock, real estate, trademarks and technology.
"The collateral release provision in the credit facility is
based on the understanding that, at a sufficiently high level of
credit quality, lenders are unlikely to need collateral to
protect their loans," said Philip Baggaley, an analyst at
Standard & Poor's.
Lenders are being compensated for losing collateral on the
loan by a 25 basis points (bps) pricing increase. Pricing on the
loans now opens at 127.5bp over Libor with a 22.5bp facility
fee, giving all in pricing of 150bp over Libor.
Before S&P's upgrade, the loan was priced at 107.5bp over
Libor with a 17.5bp facility fee, giving all-in pricing of 125bp
over Libor.
When GM started refinancing talks in early September, the
loans were expected to continue to be secured by General Motors
Holdings LLC's U.S. domestic automotive assets. This meant that
pricing would have opened at a higher BBB/Baa2 level based on
the facility ratings.
After S&P upgraded the company's corporate rating to
investment grade, the credit ratings of GM's facility and
corporate rating aligned and lenders lost the benefit of
collateral when the revolving credits became unsecured.
"It's quite a milestone, coming out of bankruptcy and now
returning to investment grade," Baggaley said.
JP Morgan and Citigroup are leading GM's refinancing, which
includes a $5 billion, three-year unsecured revolving credit and
a $7.5 billion, unsecured five-year revolving credit, both of
which are expected to remain undrawn.
They refinance a $5.5 billion, three-year first-lien senior
secured revolving credit which was due to mature on November 5,
2015, and a $5.5 billion, five-year first-lien senior secured
revolver that was set to mature on November 5, 2017.
(Editing By Jon Methven)