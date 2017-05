DETROIT - Jan 13 General Motors Co said Wednesday it will launch next month a new website to help resell thousands of vehicles returned to the company from leases, employee vehicle programs and rental car companies.

Consumers will be able to browse a collection of about 30,000 vehicles, which GM said will all have fewer than 37,000 miles on their odometers, and then arrange to buy them from franchised dealers.

