Sept 21 General Motors Co said on Friday
it is recalling 426,240 Chevrolet, Pontiac and Saturn sedans in
the United States to fix a condition that could lead to the cars
rolling when the drivers think they are in park.
The No. 1 U.S. automaker said the recall affects Chevy
Malibu, Pontiac G6 and Saturn Aura cars from model years 2007
through 2010 equipped with four-speed automatic transmissions.
GM will repair the condition in which the transmission gear
position may not match the gear on the shifter.
GM said it is aware of four crashes related to the issue,
but no injuries.
Dealers will add a reinforcement to the shift cable end
fitting to prevent that part from fracturing, GM said. Owners
will be notified by letter to schedule the free repairs at
dealers, and those who have had the work done already will be
eligible for reimbursement, GM said.