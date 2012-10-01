Oct 1 General Motors Co is recalling
about 41,000 Chevrolet, Pontiac and Saturn cars in the United
States because of concerns that a defective plastic part might
cause a fuel leak, according to the National Highway Traffic
Safety Administration.
GM's latest move follows the company's recall of 473,841
Chevrolet, Pontiac and Saturns in September to fix a condition
that could lead the cars to move when the drivers think they are
in 'park'.
Potentially, 40,859 vehicles sold in Arkansas, Arizona,
California, Florida, Nevada, Oklahoma, or Texas could be
affected in the latest recall.
As a remedial measure GM will notify owners, and dealers
will replace the fuel pump module, free of charge, the NHTSA
said.