(Corrects headline and first paragraph to show that GM may exit
the investment instead of that it definitely will exit the
investment)
By Ben Klayman
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 15 General Motors Co
may soon exit one of its venture capital unit's investments,
either through an initial public offering or the acquisition of
that company by another, the U.S. automaker's chief technology
officer said.
GM started its venture capital unit more than two years ago
with a $200 million budget to invest in start-up companies with
promising auto-related technologies.
While GM Ventures no longer provides details on how many
companies it has invested in or how much it has spent, Chief
Technology Officer Jon Lauckner said the automaker could exit
its stake in one of its investments when it is acquired or files
for an IPO.
"Hopefully we'll get an exit in the not-too-distant future,"
he told reporters on Wednesday. "And hopefully it will basically
pay for all the other investments that we've made."
One of GM Ventures' areas for investment focus is in
technologies involving the greening and electrification of
vehicles. Other areas include in-car information-entertainment
technologies, sensors or processors, and "smart" or advanced
materials that can improve vehicle performance or cut costs.
In January 2011, GM invested in battery maker Envia Systems,
a California-based start-up that is working to develop more
powerful and cheaper batteries for electric vehicles.
ELECTRIC VEHICLES
GM has made the development of electric vehicles like the
plug-in hybrid Chevrolet Volt a key part of its strategy. It
plans to begin selling an all-electric version of its Chevy
Spark minicar next summer and the Cadillac ELR luxury coupe
plug-in toward the end of 2013.
GM invested $7 million in Newark, California-based Envia,
which has developed cathode technology for lithium-ion batteries
that it says will improve power storage for electric cars,
addressing the problems of limited driving range and high costs.
"There's no doubt, they have some very interesting
technology," Lauckner said. "Having said that, we do not have a
commercial agreement with the company. Although, we continue to
talk about how they fit into our future electric vehicle plans."
Lauckner declined to comment further, saying he was not
involved in the discussions with Envia.
Of the companies in which GM Ventures has invested, the one
that could see its product in GM vehicles first is Powermat, he
said.
GM said in January 2011 that it had invested $5 million in
Powermat with plans to incorporate the company's wireless
charging technology for electronic devices like cell phones into
future vehicles.
Lauckner also was asked about the impact of last month's
bankruptcy filing by A123 Systems, which will make
the batteries for the Spark EV.
He declined to comment other than to say he was "highly
confident that we're going to do just fine."
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in San Francisco; editing by Ryan
Woo)