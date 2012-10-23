DETROIT Oct 23 General Motors Co is
updating the software on about 4,000 Chevrolet Volt plug-in
hybrid vehicles to fix a problem that could cause the electric
motor to shut down while driving.
The glitch only affects 2013 Volts when owners use the
delayed charging function, which allows them to program the
vehicle to recharge at specific times.
When the motor shuts down, the steering and brakes still
work, allowing drivers to safely coast to a stop. The vehicle
functions properly again after being off for two to five
minutes, GM spokeswoman Michelle Malcho said.
"We have received a few reports from owners that their
electric motor has temporarily stopped working, resulting from a
software anomaly when their vehicle is in the delayed time and
rate charge mode," Malcho said.
The problem, first reported by The Detroit News, is not an
issue on the 2011 and 2012 Volts. Three days ago, a Volt owner
posted about the problem on www.gm-volt.com, a website for Volt
owners that is unaffiliated with GM.
GM is asking dealers to take their vehicles to "re-flash"
the vehicle's control system, which takes less than an hour.