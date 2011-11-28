* GM to loan GM cars to Volt drivers during NHTSA probe
* GM to consider changes to Chevy Volt battery
By Kevin Krolicki and Deepa Seetharaman
DETROIT, Nov 28 General Motors Co (GM.N) said
on Monday that it will offer loaner vehicles to more than 5,000
owners of its Chevrolet Volt as it works with U.S. safety
regulators on ways to reduce the risk of fires breaking out
days after crashes involving the electric car.
GM executives also said the company would not deliver the
Opel-branded version of the Volt in Europe until its engineers
and safety regulators have worked out steps to deal with the
400-pound battery pack after any accidents.
The steps came in response to a decision last week by the
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to open a probe
into the safety of the battery pack on the Volt.
A lithium-ion battery pack in a Volt that had been through
a crash test in May caught fire three weeks later at a test
facility in Wisconsin, NHTSA has said.
In lab tests completed last week by U.S. safety regulators,
a second Volt pack began to smoke and throw off sparks while a
third battery pack caught fire a week after a simulated crash.
The U.S. safety probe has threatened the reputation of a
plug-in hybrid that has featured prominently in GM advertising
as a symbol of the automaker's drive toward improved fuel
economy.
GM executives said the Volt's battery pack would be safe
during and immediately after any crash and that problems were
not linked to any flaw in battery cells supplied by South
Korea's LG Chem (051910.KS).
In order to keep Volts involved in serious accidents from
catching fire later, GM engineers have been dispatched to crash
sites since July to "depower" the battery packs, the company
said on Monday.
GM product development chief Mary Barra likened the process
to draining gasoline from a damaged gas tank after a crash. GM
technicians have used the process since July after a "handful"
of serious crashes, she said.
"We have now shared this process with NHTSA and are working
to extend this process and the needed equipment to those who
handle or store vehicles after a severe crash," she said.
Barra also said GM was looking at ways to make the design
of the Volt battery pack "more robust," but declined to
identify what changes those might entail.
Volt drivers can arrange for a free GM vehicle loan until
the issue is resolved with NHTSA. The company sent a letter
addressing the issue to its U.S. dealers and all Volt owners on
Monday.
The unusual offer of a replacement GM vehicle during the
safety investigation is meant to demonstrate a "white glove
treatment" for owners of a car GM has described as its
"moonshot," GM North America chief Mark Reuss said.
"It underlines our commitment to the vehicle and its
owners," Reuss said.
The investigation into the Volt's battery comes just as GM
was ready to step up production of the car. The Detroit factory
that produces the Volt had been scheduled to increase output to
3,200 Volts per week from December, up from 1,600 currently.
GM Chief Executive Dan Akerson has said the Volt technology
represents a breakthrough and has pushed the automaker to move
faster to roll it out more broadly in his first year at the top
of the automaker.
EV SLOWDOWN AHEAD?
American consumers have been slow to embrace electric and
rechargeable vehicles, in part because of their additional
cost. Battery safety concerns could further slow their
adoption, one analysts said.
"The computer industry got by this with all the laptop
fires, but then again, everybody needs a computer and not
everybody needs a Volt," said Bill Visnic, an analyst with auto
analysis and commentary site Edmunds.com. "If nothing else, it
gives somebody not all that convinced yet another excuse."
A slower roll-out for the Volt or other electric cars could
endanger President Barack Obama's goal of putting 1 million EVs
on the road by 2015. To drive that goal, the Energy Department
has provided about $2.5 billion in funding to battery
companies, automakers and related firms.
Obama's "green economy" agenda is under fire from
Republicans in Congress whose criticism has included some
taxpayer-funded auto-related investments.
The Department of Energy provided $106 million in grants
for GM to refurbish a Brownstown, Michigan factory where the
T-shaped Volt battery packs are assembled.
Analysts said GM's quick response showed it had learned
from watching rival Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) take a hit to
its reputation for its handling of a string of recent recalls.
By contrast, Toyota had won high praise for its handling of
an early recall involving its Lexus LS400 after that luxury
brand launched in 1989.
"It's actually a good move on GM's part to do this," said
IHS analyst Aaron Bragman. "It shows that they recognize this
is still new technology and it's going to have to be handled a
little bit differently."
The Volt represented just 0.2 percent of GM's U.S. sales
through October but it has remained an outsized element of the
automaker's advertising, accounting for 5 to 6 percent of ad
spending.
GM marketing chief Joel Ewanick said the automaker would
keep its advertising plans unchanged. Some 60 percent of
consumers who know about the Volt are more likely to consider
buying a Chevy, Ewanick said.
"It's a great lift for Chevrolet as a brand," he said.
The Volt has a gas-powered 1.4-liter engine to provide
additional range after it has run about 40 miles on a
fully-charged battery. The plug-in hybrid costs $40,000 before
a $7,500 federal tax credit.
Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201.T), the only major automaker with
an all-electric car, the Leaf, has said its battery is
different and runs cooler than the Volt battery.
