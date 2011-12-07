* Proposed fix would stop short of
redesign-sources
* Engineers expected to update management by week's end
* Repairs could cost about $1,000 per Volt-sources
By Ben Klayman and Kevin Krolicki
DETROIT, Dec 6 General Motors Co is
closing in on a package of proposed fixes for the Chevrolet Volt
battery pack that engineers believe would eliminate the risk of
a fire being triggered days after a crash, two people with
knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday.
The proposed repairs under consideration would involve
laminating circuitry in the Volt's 400-pound battery pack,
reinforcing the case surrounding the lithium-ion battery and
better protecting the coolant system from leaks in a severe
crash, the sources said.
GM has acted quickly to tamp down concerns about the Volt
after U.S. safety regulators opened an investigation into the
fire risk from the plug-in hybrid's battery pack last month.
A relatively quick repair that could be completed for owners
at GM dealerships could spare the automaker the cost and
reputation damage from a more involved safety recall.
GM has made the Volt the symbol of its determination to
seize a leadership position in fuel economy and green
technology. The Volt has a gas-powered 1.4-liter engine to
provide additional range after it has run about 40 miles on its
battery.
Engineers at the No.1 U.S. automaker are expected to update
senior management by the end of the week on what could be a
relatively low-cost way to fix the more than 6,000 Volts now on
U.S. roads, one of the sources said.
The cost of the fixes under consideration could total less
than $9 million for GM, or about $1,000 per Volt, the sources
said. That could include the labor for repairs at dealerships.
The costs could rise if U.S. regulators press for a more
involved solution, the sources said.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened a
probe of the Volt's battery pack last month. NHTSA, which has
the power to review proposed safety fixes by automakers, had no
immediate comment.
GM spokesman Rob Peterson said engineers were still working
on the problem. "To the best of my knowledge, we're not
discussing exact solutions at this point," he said.
A lithium-ion battery pack in a Volt that went through a
crash test in May caught fire three weeks later at a NHTSA test
facility in Wisconsin.
In lab tests completed in late November by U.S. regulators,
a second Volt pack began to smoke and throw off sparks while a
third battery pack caught fire a week after a simulated crash.
GM executives have said the Volt's battery pack would be
safe during and immediately after any crash and that problems
were not linked to any flaw in battery cells supplied by South
Korea's LG Chem Ltd.
GM says the Volt is safe and has rushed to reassure early
buyers with what it has called a "white-glove" approach.
The automaker offered loaner cars to the more than 6,000
Volt owners while the safety investigation continues.
GM's chief executive, Dan Akerson, raised the ante days
later by vowing to buy back any Volts if consumers had concerns,
an unusual if not unprecedented step.
Akerson told Reuters last week that the U.S. automaker might
need to redesign the Volt battery. GM officials have said the
engineering fixes would likely stop far short of a clean-slate
redesign for the vehicle's most expensive component.
An influential insurance group, the Insurance Institute for
Highway Safety, said on Monday it had no plans to strip the Volt
of its "five-star" safety rating. The ratings from the group are
closely watched by consumers and often used in automakers'
marketing.
NHTSA also has no plans to change the Volt's "five-star"
safety rating, another key resource for consumers.
The plug-in hybrid costs $40,000 before a $7,500 federal tax
credit. GM has been losing money on the vehicle because of the
Volt's high development costs and low sales volume.
The Obama administration has been a strong proponent of
electric vehicles like the Volt and set a goal of getting one
million battery-powered vehicles on the road by 2015.
GM shares closed trading on Tuesday up 9 cents at $21.68 on
the New York Stock Exchange.
Separately in Washington, a congressional committee
overseeing NHTSA said it would hold a hearing as early as next
month on the agency's response to the Volt fires.
The regulatory subcommittee of the House Oversight panel
wants to know why it took nearly six months for the matter to
become public and whether the committee should have been
advised.
"This is a serious situation that our committee will look
further into," Rep Jim Jordan, the subcommittee chairman, said
in a statement.
NHTSA said time spent between the first fire last spring and
incidents in testing in November involved careful analysis to
identify the problem and ensure that it was not an anomaly.
Transportation officials have said that the car is safe.