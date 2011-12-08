* Investigators to examine structure near battery
By John Crawley
WASHINGTON, Dec 7 U.S. auto safety regulators
are examining welding as part of their investigation into
battery fires in Chevy Volts that could lead to a recall for
the plug-in car.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration wants to
know whether there are any visible weld changes at key points
on the underside of the vehicle made by General Motors
near the battery pack, according to an investigative memo that
was publicly disclosed.
The memo gave no indication of whether the agency would
push for a recall.
Investigators plan to analyze photographs of the floor pan
and cross member structural support at the site where the
400-pound lithium-ion battery was damaged in a rigorous side
crash test last May.
NHTSA requested that its test center complete the work "at
the "earliest opportunity."
The agency owns five Volts purchased for crash testing and
other safety evaluation.
The request was an early indication of NHTSA thinking in
its preliminary examination of why Volt batteries ignited
following government testing after the spring crash trials and
in follow-up battery tests weeks ago that prompted the formal
investigation.
The memo from NHTSA headquarters to its testing center
raised no questions about the structural integrity of the
vehicle.
GM is also trying to identify the problem and devise a
remedy.
Reinforcing the case surrounding the battery is one
proposed remedy GM is considering, sources with knowledge of
the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
GM has placed a huge bet on the Volt as a leader in fuel
economy and green technology with the enthusiastic backing of
the Obama administration, which says the car is safe to drive.
NHTSA has given the Volt a top "five-star" safety rating,
but notes that it is the subject of an ongoing investigation on
its consumer website.