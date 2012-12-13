LONDON, Dec 13 (IFR) - GMAC Bank UK dropped the floating
rate tranche of its UK auto ABS, this week's E-CARAT plc,
stripping out the interest rate swap RBC was lined up to
provide. It issued 100% fixed rate bonds, backed by 100% fixed
rate auto loans. With no derivative embedded, the cashflows
simply pass through the structure.
Even though the vast majority of ABS buyers in the UK and
Europe prefer floating rate bonds to fixed, the swap required
would have been expensive, so GMAC chose the lower cost option
of a fixed rate deal.
The dwindling number of swap counterparties and the rising
cost of swaps has been a threat to the European securitisation
market for some time, as several trends have converged. Banks
are being forced to hold more capital against derivatives, at
the same time as being downgraded, and having to deal with more
challenging rating agency criteria.
Securitisations often contain derivatives to convert
cashflows from the underlying assets into cashflows appropriate
for the notes - which, being targeted at banks or Libor-based
asset managers, are usually pegged to one or three month
Libor/Euribor. Sometimes this means swapping fixed rates to
floating, even between two floating rates (British Base Rate to
Libor for example) and sometimes across currencies too.
These derivatives are usually bespoke instruments, since the
notional exposure of a pass through securitisation will change
as the notes amortise. If the bank providing the swap is
sufficiently rated it does not usually have to post collateral
to support a Triple A rating on the senior notes. But the
agencies have tightened up this process over the last two years,
while downgrading the banks.
If a bank is out-of-the-money on its structured finance
swap, it will likely have to post collateral - meaning fewer
banks are willing to write the business in the first place, and
those still providing the service are charging heavily for doing
so.
Issuers are starting to respond by removing swaps entirely
if they are not sufficiently rated to write them internally for
their own securitisations. RCI Banque's Car Alliance Auto Loans
France 2012-1, announced early in June, was one of the first to
drop the swap, while Lloyds did the same on the Candide 2012-1
RMBS.
CARAT AND STICK
E-CARAT plc is unusual in that lead managers Lloyds, RBC and
RBS went out with a preliminary capital structure showing two
tranches, fixed and floating, with Aa3/AA-/AA rated RBC already
lined up as swap counterparty (and written into presale
documents).
During the marketing process the issuer was clear that it
preferred to issue fixed rate notes, though it discussed both.
This balancing act led to the decision to drop the floating rate
tranche, when it became apparent that there was enough demand to
cover the whole GBP400m initial target size and more with fixed
- but to leave a little bit of spread on the table to ensure
accounts who could buy both would not simply push for floating.
"We offered some yield concession to where an on-the-run
captive might have priced in floating - it seems fair to split
the cost savings on leaving out the swap between the issuer and
investors," said Bob Paterson, head of ABS syndicate at Lloyds
Bank in London.
The level of Gilts plus 100bp, for the increased GBP500m
deal, worked out to 65-66bp over mid-swaps, while the most
recent sterling auto ABS, Turbo Finance 3, came at 60bp over one
month Libor. Given that auto ABS from captive financing arms
(like GMAC Bank) typically price inside third party financiers
(like MotoNovo, the originator in Turbo) this gives investors a
good reason to opt for fixed.
Another fixed rate deal in E-CARAT - which was three times
subscribed - is further demonstration that appetite exists in
the European ABS market for this product. But it remains an open
question whether the duration can be extended. Cars Alliance was
a 1.09-year deal, while E-CARAT is 1.42-years.
"We didn't really have a conversation about doing fixed rate
further out along the curve - GMAC was mainly focused on
building its brand and getting this deal done - though it
clearly would be helpful for the market," said Paterson. "My
feeling is that investors would buy longer tenor fixed rate
deals out in this environment."
Preliminary figures show 85% of the bonds going to UK
accounts, and 85% to fund managers. A total of 17 accounts
bought the deal.
(Reporting By Owen Sanderson, editing by Anil Mayre)