SAN FRANCISCO Dec 10 Google Inc's
popular email product, GMail, appeared to go dark for users
across North America and Europe on Monday.
Google confirmed there was a "service disruption" beginning
around 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time but did not specify how many users
were affected, or where.
"We're investigating reports of an issue with Google Mail.
We will provide more information shortly," Google said on the
Google Apps Dashboard, a website that provides status updates
for the company's various Web products.
Firmly entrenched in the consumer market, GMail is one of
Google's most popular and important product offerings. The
search giant has been pushing a corporate version of the email
service to businesses as part of its Google Apps software suite,
which competes with Microsoft Office.