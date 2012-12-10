SAN FRANCISCO Dec 10 Several Google Inc
Web products, including the popular GMail service,
appeared to go dark for users on several continents on Monday.
Google confirmed that "service disruptions" had affected
GMail and Google Drive, its online storage service. The two
products are part of Google's Apps suite, a Microsoft
Office rival that caters to both consumers and businesses.
By 10:10 a.m. Pacific Time (18:10 GMT), Google's Apps
Dashboard monitoring service reported that GMail and Drive
service had resumed. The company did not specify how many users
were affected, or where, but the outage prompted widespread
complaints on social media on both coasts in the U.S. and other
major markets, from the United Kingdom to Brazil.
Some users additionally reported that the outage had
affected Google Docs, the company's word-processing and
spreadsheet programs, while Chrome, Google's Internet browser,
also crashed unexpectedly.
"We are currently experiencing an issue with some Google
services," Google spokeswoman Andrea Freund said in a statement.
"For everyone who is affected, we apologize for any
inconvenience you may be experiencing."
Firmly entrenched in the consumer market, GMail is one of
Google's most popular and important product offerings. The
search giant, which has been pushing a corporate version of the
email service and its Apps suite to businesses to compete with
Microsoft, said this month that the package will no longer be
free to business customers.