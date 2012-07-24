UPDATE 5-Attackers bomb Iran parliament and mausoleum, at least 12 dead - Iranian media
* Intelligence minister says foiled third attack (Adds background, detail)
OSHAWA, Ontario, July 24 General Motors of Canada will invest almost C$1 billion ($981 million) in research and development in Canada, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Tuesday.
Harper was speaking ahead of the announcement by GM at its regional engineering center in Oshawa, in southern Ontario.
* Intelligence minister says foiled third attack (Adds background, detail)
PARIS, June 7 A third French citizen has died following Saturday's attack on London Bridge, President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday, taking the overall death toll to eight.