YAOUNDE Dec 12 A unit of Singapore's GMG
Global has struck a $410 million deal with Cameroon's
government to develop 45,200 hectares of palm oil and rubber
plantations, officials said on Monday.
Sud Cameroun Hevea S.A., 80 percent-owned by GMG, said the
plantations in Cameroon's South region should become fully
operational within four years, with production aimed at the
export market.
"The private sector in general, and the agricultural sector
in particular, must play a leading role in our country's quest
to become an emerging economy by 2035," Economy Minister
Emmanuel Djoumessi Nganou told a press conference to announce
the deal. The head of Cameroun Hevea was in attendance.
Rubber and palm oil are already significant export crops
from Cameroon, central Africa's largest economy. Annual
production of the two crops is currently estimated at 60,000
tonnes and 175,000 tonnes, respectively.
No details on planned production from the new plantations
were given.
($1 = 496.3350 CFA francs)
(Reporting by Tansa Musa,; Writing by Richard Valdmanis,,
editing by Jane Baird)