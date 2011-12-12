YAOUNDE Dec 12 A unit of Singapore's GMG Global has struck a $410 million deal with Cameroon's government to develop 45,200 hectares of palm oil and rubber plantations, officials said on Monday.

Sud Cameroun Hevea S.A., 80 percent-owned by GMG, said the plantations in Cameroon's South region should become fully operational within four years, with production aimed at the export market.

"The private sector in general, and the agricultural sector in particular, must play a leading role in our country's quest to become an emerging economy by 2035," Economy Minister Emmanuel Djoumessi Nganou told a press conference to announce the deal. The head of Cameroun Hevea was in attendance.

Rubber and palm oil are already significant export crops from Cameroon, central Africa's largest economy. Annual production of the two crops is currently estimated at 60,000 tonnes and 175,000 tonnes, respectively.

No details on planned production from the new plantations were given. ($1 = 496.3350 CFA francs)