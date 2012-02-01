SEOUL, Feb 1 GM Korea Co' s vehicle sales during January (in units): January 2012 January 2011 TOTAL SALES 62,042 68,356 OVERSEAS SALES 54,001 58,350 DOMESTIC SALES 8,041 10,006 Note: Unlisted GM Korea Co. is South Korea's third-largest automaker. General Motors and partners took a majority stake in some of the assets of failed Daewoo Motor in 2002, creating GM Korea.