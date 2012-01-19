SEOUL Jan 19 The interim chief executive of the South Korean unit of General Motors plans to meet its union leader on Friday amid market talk of a possible move to shift some production from the country to Europe, a union official said on Thursday.

Reuters reported earlier that GM could transfer some Chevrolet production from South Korea to Opel in Europe in a bid to salvage its struggling European unit.

"The union leader was invited today by John Buttermore (GM Korea's interim chief executive) to meet Friday morning...and he plans to ask about the reports on some production shifting out of Korea," the official said.