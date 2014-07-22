BANGKOK, July 22 GMM Grammy Pcl
* Says its subsidiary Z Trading Co signs a deal to buy an
unidentified amount of stake in a pay television broadcaster CTH
Pcl for 1.03 billion baht ($32.43 million), it said in a
statement
* Says it will transfer a 100 percent in another subsidiary
GMM B Co to pay for the CTH stake and expects the transaction to
be completed within July 31
* Says the deal will support its cable television business
given CTH has subscribers of more than 2.5 million households
($1 = 31.7600 Thai Baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong, editing by Louise Heavens)