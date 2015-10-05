* 19 out of 28 EU states asked to be removed from GMO list
* GMO output seen picking up in Romania, EU's No.2 maize
grower
* Seven new maize strains waiting for approval, one renewal
By Sybille de La Hamaide and Barbara Lewis
PARIS, Oct 5 The large number of European
countries opposing GMO cultivation may have given the impression
the bloc is putting a brake on GMOs but with new crops queuing
for approval and key countries leaving the door open, output is
more likely to grow than wane.
Nineteen out of 28 EU member states have requested opt-outs
for all or part of their territory from cultivation of
Monsanto's MON810, the sole GMO crop already approved
for cultivation, or for pending applications.
They were using a law signed in March giving countries
opposed to the technology the right to seek exclusion from any
approval request for GMO crop cultivation even if strains have
been approved at EU level.
Although widely grown in the Americas and Asia, public
opposition is strong in Europe against GMO crops, which have had
their DNA altered, often by introducing genes from a different
species to boost their resistance to pests or herbicides.
France, among the most vocal opponents to the technology and
the bloc's largest grain grower, has banned Monsanto's MON810
maize strain since 2008, citing "serious doubts" it was safe for
the environment.
It was among the first countries to use the opt-out scheme
to ensure its ban remained in place, followed by other large
maize growers such as Italy, Hungary and Germany.
Monsanto, which says its maize is harmless to humans and
wildlife, asked that its 10-year clearance be renewed and seven
new maize strains developed by DuPont Pioneer, Dow
Chemical and Syngenta are in the approval
process.
GMOS WELCOME IN ROMANIA
Although it remains unclear how long it could take for new
GM seeds to be available in countries that did not block them,
farmers and feed producers have little doubt output will grow.
"Romanian grain farmers will gladly embrace the genetically
modified maize crops," said Laurentiu Baciu, president of the
LAPAR league of Romanian farmers, which unites about 60 percent
of the Black Sea country's acreage.
"It's common sense that any maize farmer, be it in Spain or
in Portugal or in Romania, would like to reduce production costs
and eventually reap a bigger harvest," he said, estimating that
GM maize strains under approval would boost yields by at least
15-20 percent.
Portugal and Spain have cultivated MON810 for years with
131,500 hectares in Spain last year, farm ministry data shows.
In Romania, the second-largest maize producer after France,
the area sown with GMOs has decreased in recent years but Baciu
expects output to pick up.
Environment campaigners have decried the EU approval system
for new GM crops and called for it to be reformed.
Despite public hostility to genetically modified foods,
Europe is one of the world's major buyers of biotech grain.
There are nearly 60 GM crops approved for use in the EU, mainly
for animal feed.
"These new strains will certainly find an outlet in sectors
that don't ban GMOs, especially in animal feed," Stephane Radet,
director of French animal feed maker group SNIA, noting that
when grown legally GMOs could travel freely within Europe.
(Writing by Sybille de La Hamaide; Additional reporting by Radu
Marinas in Bucharest and Emma Pinedo Gonzalez in Madrid; Editing
by Dale Hudson)