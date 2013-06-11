By Carey Gillam
| June 11
June 11 Pigs fed a diet of only genetically
modified grain showed markedly higher stomach inflammation than
pigs who dined on conventional feed, according to a new study by
a team of Australian scientists and U.S. researchers.
The study adds to an intensifying public debate over the
impact of genetically modified crops, which are widely used by
U.S. and Latin American farmers and in many other countries
around the world.
The study was published in the June issue of the
peer-reviewed Journal of Organic Systems by researchers from
Australia who worked with two veterinarians and a farmer in Iowa
to study the U.S. pigs.
Lead researcher Judy Carman is an epidemiologist and
biochemist and director of the Institute of Health and
Environmental Research in Adelaide, Australia.
The study was conducted over 22.7 weeks using 168 newly
weaned pigs in a commercial U.S. piggery.
One group of 84 ate a diet that incorporated genetically
modified (GM) soy and corn, and the other group of 84 pigs ate
an equivalent non-GM diet. The corn and soy feed was obtained
from commercial suppliers, the study said, and the pigs were
reared under identical housing and feeding conditions. The pigs
were then slaughtered roughly five months later and autopsied
by veterinarians who were not informed which pigs were fed on
the GM diet and which were from the control group.
Researchers said there were no differences seen between pigs
fed the GM and non-GM diets for feed intake, weight gain,
mortality, and routine blood biochemistry measurements.
But those pigs that ate the GM diet had a higher rate of
severe stomach inflammation - 32 percent of GM-fed pigs compared
to 12 percent of non-GM-fed pigs. The inflammation was worse in
GM-fed males compared to non-GM fed males by a factor of 4.0,
and GM-fed females compared to non-GM-fed females by a factor of
2.2. As well, GM-fed pigs had uteri that were 25 percent heavier
than non-GM fed pigs, the study said.
The researchers said more long-term animal feeding studies
need to be done.
Biotech seeds are genetically altered to grow into plants
that tolerate treatments of herbicide and resist pests, making
producing crops easier for farmers. Some critics have argued for
years that the DNA changes made to the transgenic plants
engineer novel proteins that can be causing the digestive
problems in animals and possibly in humans.
The companies that develop these transgenic crops, using DNA
from other bacteria and other species, assert they are more than
proven safe over their use since 1996.
CropLife International, a global federation representing the
plant science industry, said more than 150 scientific studies
have been done on animals fed biotech crops and to date, there
is not scientific evidence of any detrimental impact.