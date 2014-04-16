By Jessica Dye
| NEW YORK, April 16
NEW YORK, April 16 A lawyer for General Motors
Co said for the first time Wednesday that the company is
moving to develop a program that could compensate individuals
affected by a faulty ignition-switch in millions of recalled
vehicles.
The lawyer, Kenneth Feinberg, said in an interview on CNBC
that, based on his initial conversations with GM, "they are
asking for me to help develop some sort of program that might be
used to compensate eligible claimants."
GM Chief Executive Mary Barra said in testimony before
Congress on April 1 that the company had hired Feinberg to help
explore its options following the recall. GM since then has
declined to say whether it would be creating some kind of
victims compensation fund, which some members of Congress and
consumers have been pushing for.
Feinberg said on Wednesday, "Now who's eligible; whether
there will be a fund; how much money; what is the definition of
how you are going to calculate the damages, or what proof will
be required all remain to be seen."
Since February, the company has recalled 2.6 million
vehicles and faced an increasing number of lawsuits on behalf of
individuals injured or killed in crashes, as well as customers
who say their cars lost value as a result of the recall.
In a related development on Wednesday, GM said it would ask
a federal court to bar lawsuits related to actions before its
2009 bankruptcy, signaling a tougher stance toward legal claims
stemming from the recall.
Feinberg told CNBC it could be several weeks before the
actual structure of any program is clear, according to a
transcript.
Feinberg is well known for his work in administering
compensation funds for victims of high-profile disasters,
including the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and the BP Plc oil spill
in 2010.
GM declined to comment directly on Feinberg's remarks. A
company spokesman, Greg Martin, said in an email that the
company recognized that it has "civic and legal obligations in
regard to this matter," and had tapped Feinberg to help them
explore them.
Feinberg could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Additional reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by
Eric Effron)