* Q4 EPS C$0.02 vs C$0.50 last yr
* Q4 revenue falls 53 percent
* Stock sags 7 percent in Toronto
March 14 GMP Capital profits were
pummeled by weak capital markets for a third consecutive quarter
in the final three months of 2011, the independent investment
dealer said on Wednesday, sending its shares lower.
GMP, which was founded in 1995 and quickly became one of
Canada's most successful independent investment dealers, said
net income in the fourth quarter, ended Dec. 31, was C$2.4
million ($2.42 million), or 2 Canadian cents a share.
"Our financial results in fourth quarter 2011 were adversely
affected by the continued challenging market conditions which
dominated much of the year," Chief Executive Harris Fricker said
in a statement.
In contrast, in the year-ago period the Toronto-based firm
had earnings of C$46 million, or 50 Canadian cents a share, when
capital markets revenue drove profits.
Shares in the company were down 7 percent at C$7.27 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange near midday, or less than half their
52-week high of C$16.04.
GMP merged its wealth management division with Richardson
Partners Financial in mid-2009, tripling its former operations
and giving it the ammunition to become a major independent
investment management firm in Canada.
The merger combined Richardson's strong retail platform and
GMP's already strong investment banking operations, with the
hope of boosting its ability to attract new talent in a tough
recruiting environment.
After an auspicious start, however, GMP suffered as capital
markets retreated in 2011 and it turned in three quarters of
stunted profits, including a 79 percent fall in net income in
the second quarter.
It posted a loss in the third quarter reversing from a
profit a year earlier.
Fourth-quarter revenue fell 53 percent to C$72.7 million, as
capital markets revenue nearly halved to C$67.1 million.
"We continue to believe our capital markets business offers
the best foundation from which we can realize opportunities in
the future," Fricker assured analysts on a conference call on
Wednesday.
"In 2011, we expanded our capital markets teams in each of
the geographies we operate in, selectively adding top
professionals across all product areas while expanding our
international mandate to now include Australia."
For all of 2011, GMP had a profit of C$29.1 million,
slipping from C$31.2 million in the year-ago period.