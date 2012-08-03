Amazon lent $1 bln to merchants to boost sales on its marketplace
June 7 Amazon.com Inc has stepped up lending to third-party sellers on its site who are looking to grow their business, a company executive said in an interview on Wednesday.
Aug 3 GMP Capital Inc reported a second-quarter loss as weakness persisted in capital markets and said equity underwriting has slowed considerably.
Net loss attributable to common shareholders was C$4.1 million, or 6 Canadian cents per basic share, compared with net income of C$2.7 million, or 4 Canadian cents per basic share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, GMP, one of Canada's most successful independent investment dealers, reported a net loss of 5 Canadian cents per basic share. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
HONG KONG, June 8 A consortium of private equity firms TPG Capital Management and MBK Partners, as well as telecoms firm HKBN Ltd, are preparing separate bids for the fixed-line phone unit of Hong Kong's richest man, Li Ka-Shing, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.