NEW DELHI, April 25 India's New Delhi airport
will become the world's most expensive, with its operator GMR
Infrastructure Ltd permitted to raise charges, hurting
the airport's ambition to become an aviation hub, an airline
industry body said.
Earlier on Wednesday, GMR, which received a regulatory
approval to raise the airport charges from May 15, called the
increase "inadequate" to cover its costs.
Air ticket prices for international flights operating from
the airport would rise by an average of 580 rupees ($10.99),
while domestic fares would increase by an average 290 rupees,
GMR said in a statement.
The revised charges would push up the landing and parking
fee for aircraft, apart from raising the user development fee,
GMR said, a move that may discourage foreign airlines to operate
to and from the Indian capital.
"India's aviation industry is already sick. This increase in
Delhi's charges will put it in intensive care from a cost
perspective," Albert Tjoeng, assistant director of corporate
communications at International Air Transport Association (IATA)
said in a statement.
The move may also hurt demand from cost-conscious Indians,
who are already battling high inflation and have the option of
travelling by much cheaper trains.
Airports Authority of India, Germany's Fraport and
Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd are GMR's consortium partners for
the airport.
($1 = 52.7700 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; editing by Malini Menon)