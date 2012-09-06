SINGAPORE, Sept 6 (Basis Point) - IDBI Bank is likely to conclude the selldown of its portion of the Rs54bn (US$969m) financing for GMR Kishangarh Udaipur Ahmedabad Expressways Ltd this month.

About 15 banks have already taken nearly Rs33bn of the Rs46bn that IDBI committed to the deal as sole bookrunner. As previously reported, the deal was signed on May 24 with two other lenders -- India Infrastructure Finance Company and Central Bank of India -- committing Rs4bn each.

Up to two banks are still looking to join. IDBI is targeting a final hold of around Rs10bn or less.

The 15-year financing pays around 12% per year.

Proceeds are for the construction of a 555.5km toll-road expansion project connecting the northern state of Rajasthan to Gujarat in the west, the largest highway project in the country to date. The road goes though the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor.

The borrower is a subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure Ltd. (Reporting by Manju Dalal; Editing by Maggie Chen and Sharon Klyne)