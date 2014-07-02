NEW DELHI, July 2 India's GMR Infrastructure Ltd said on Wednesday it is launching a share sale to institutional investors as the group looks to capitalise on the rally in equity markets to raise cash and pay down its debts.

The company said it had set a floor price of 33.14 rupees per share for the issue and could offer shares at up to a 5 percent discount.

Shares in GMR, which builds roads, operates airports and runs power plants, closed at 33.75 rupees on Wednesday.

Indian companies are expected to rush to raise cash from buoyant stock markets in the next few months. Equity markets have rallied this year on expectations that the new government - elected in May - will help spur a rebound in the country's economy.

Separately, GMR said it will also issue 180 million convertible warrants to its promoters. (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes and Himank Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)