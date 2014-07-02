NEW DELHI, July 2 India's GMR Infrastructure Ltd
said on Wednesday it is launching a share sale to
institutional investors as the group looks to capitalise on the
rally in equity markets to raise cash and pay down its debts.
The company said it had set a floor price of 33.14 rupees
per share for the issue and could offer shares at up to a 5
percent discount.
Shares in GMR, which builds roads, operates airports and
runs power plants, closed at 33.75 rupees on Wednesday.
Indian companies are expected to rush to raise cash from
buoyant stock markets in the next few months. Equity markets
have rallied this year on expectations that the new government -
elected in May - will help spur a rebound in the country's
economy.
Separately, GMR said it will also issue 180 million
convertible warrants to its promoters.
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes and Himank Sharma; Editing by Sunil
Nair)