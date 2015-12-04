US STOCKS-Wall Street flat after tapping record high
* Indexes down: Dow 0.03 pct, S&P 0.04 pct, Nasdaq 0.02 pct (Updates to afternoon)
MUMBAI Dec 4 India's GMR Infrastructure Ltd said on Friday it is raising $300 million from Kuwait Investment Authority by selling foreign currency convertible bonds due in 2075.
GMR will use the funds to repay some outstanding obligations, it said in a statement. (bit.ly/1PE25O4) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.03 pct, S&P 0.04 pct, Nasdaq 0.02 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.02 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Updates to early afternoon)