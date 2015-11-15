BRIEF-Tata Motors appoints Om Prakash Bhatt as additional & independent director
* Says approved appointment of Om Prakash Bhatt as additional and independent director Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pjIMTV) Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Nov 15 Results for three months ended Sept. 30
(all figures in billions of rupees unless otherwise stated)
Sept 2015 Sept 2014
Net loss 3.99 vs 6.10
Total income 30.90 vs 26.82
NOTE: GMR Infrastructure Ltd is an infrastructure services provider with investments in roads, airports and power plants.
Results are consolidated. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee)
* Says approved appointment of Om Prakash Bhatt as additional and independent director Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pjIMTV) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 145.5 million rupees versus profit 254.1 million rupees year ago