MUMBAI Feb 28 India's GMR Infrastructure
Ltd is in talks with private equity investors to raise
roughly $200 million by selling stakes in road projects, three
sources with direct knowledge of the mattter said.
The company is in talks with a fund jointly managed by
India's largest lender, State Bank of India, and
Australia's Macquarie Group for an investment, sources
said.
It is also in talks with UK-based private equity firm 3i
Group Plc and IDFC Project Equity, a fund managed by
India's Infrastructure Development Finance Co., said
the sources, who declined to be named as the negotiations were
not yet public.
GMR is also looking at an eventual initial public offering
of its road assets, said the sources.
GMR Infrastructure, IDFC, 3i and SBI-Macquarie all declined
to comment.
(Reporting by Indulal PM and Rajesh Kurup; editing by Tony
Munroe)