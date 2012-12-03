An aeroplane prepares to land at an airport in New Delhi June 4, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

MALE The Maldives government will take control of an airport managed by GMR Infrastructure(GMRI.NS), its defence minister said on Monday, despite an order from a Singapore court suspending the cancellation of GMR's $511 million project.

The government will take control of the airport, located in the capital Male, from Saturday, defence minister and acting transport minister Mohamed Nazim told a press conference.

GMR on Monday won a stay order from a Singapore court on the cancellation of Maldives' biggest foreign investment project and would continue to operate the airport as normal, the company said.

