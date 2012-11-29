MUMBAI Nov 29 Shares in India's GMR Infrastructure fell 4.5 percent in early trade after Maldives cancelled its biggest foreign investment project, a $511 million deal with GMR to develop an international airport.

The cancellation of the deal signed in 2010 follows President Mohamed Waheed's failure to renegotiate terms, sources close to president's office have told Reuters. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)