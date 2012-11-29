BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
MUMBAI Nov 29 Shares in India's GMR Infrastructure fell 4.5 percent in early trade after Maldives cancelled its biggest foreign investment project, a $511 million deal with GMR to develop an international airport.
The cancellation of the deal signed in 2010 follows President Mohamed Waheed's failure to renegotiate terms, sources close to president's office have told Reuters. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.