GMR Infrastructure Ltd has informed BSE that the Company has filed on September 19, 2014, the Draft Letter of Offer (DLOF) with Securities and Exchange Board of India for issue of equity shares on a rights basis to the shareholders. * Further company coverage

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)