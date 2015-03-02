March 2 European private equity firm GMT Communications Partners said it promoted Natalie Tydeman to senior partner, effective January 2015.

The firm, which focuses on the content, communications infrastructure and tech-enabled services markets, said it also promoted Vikram Krishna to partner and Francois Stoessel to principal.

Tydeman has been with the firm since 2007 and most recently played a leading role in the acquisition of Seagull, a provider of computer-based training for seafarers.

She has worked in the communications industry for 17 years.

Krishna joined GMT Communications in 2005 and Stoessel joined as an associate in 2011. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)