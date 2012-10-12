BEIJING Oct 12 General Motors Co on
Friday said that its minicar joint-venture producer in China
appointed Ray Bierzynski as its executive vice president, to
fill the position vacated by a manager who left the joint
venture to work for Tata Motors.
Bierzynski, with GM since 1978, assumes his new job at SAIC
GM Wuling Automobile Co amid shifting market and business
conditions.
Once-zooming sales of no-frills micro-vans, which Wuling
manufactures, are showing signs of a slowdown, and to keep
demand for those workhorse vans expanding, the company is
seeking business outside China.
Bierzynski, 52, replaced Karl Slym who GM said in August
decided to leave Wuling after less than a year on the job to
join Tata as managing director.
One thing Bierzynski brings to SAIC GM Wuling is his
Asia-Pacific experience, the executive said in a telephone
interview on Thursday. "For example, I am familiar with the
Indian market from my previous role... I don't have as steep a
learning curve relative to the types of products needed in India
and the (Asia-Pacific) market in general."
Bierzynski had been executive director of GM's
electric-vehicle strategy for China since June 2011. From 2004
through 2009, Bierzynski was in Shanghai, first as president of
GM's Pan Asia Technical Automotive Center and later as vice
president in charge of engineering for GM Asia Pacific.
During the first nine months of 2012, GM's overall sales in
China increased 10 percent from a year earlier to 2.08 million
vehicles, of which 1.07 million vehicles came from sales by
Wuling.