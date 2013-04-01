BRIEF-Novation Cos, Novastar Mortgage file first amended disclosure statement
* Novation Companies-on April 4, co,novastar mortgage filed a first amended plan of reorganization amending proposed plan of reorganization-sec filing
April 1 Oil and gas producer GMX Resources Inc said it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, hit by weak natural gas prices.
The company, which has assets in the Williston basin, East Texas basin and Denver Julesburg basin, said it had been unsuccessful in raising funds to meet its long-term liquidity needs.
* Anterra announces extension of CCAA protection until June 2, 2017