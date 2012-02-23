COPENHAGEN Feb 23 Danish hearing aids and
headsets maker GN Store Nord said on Thursday it
expected 2012 overall organic growth of more than 5 percent and
core earnings improving, after reporting a rise in underlying
fourth-quarter profits.
The group said it expected 2012 earnings before interest, tax
and amortisation (EBITA) to rise to between 800 million and 900
million Danish crowns ($142.44 million - $160.24 million) before
non-recurring restructuring costs of up to 200 million crowns
related to an optimisation and cost reduction programme.
EBITA would rise from 553 million crowns for 2011, excluding
payments from Polish telecoms group TPSA, GN said.
($1 = 5.6166 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)