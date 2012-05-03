COPENHAGEN May 3 Danish hearing aid and headset
maker GN Store Nord said it expected to double the
profit margin in its hearing aid unit GN ReSound next year on
the back of a restructuring programme launched in the fourth
quarter last year.
"We are on the way to double the profit margin next year for
ReSound to 20 percent," Chief Financial Officer Anders Boyer
told Reuters.
The ReSound division's margin on earnings before interest,
tax and amortisation (EBITA) was 8.4 percent in the first
quarter.
Boyer said the group expected to see an improved profit
margin in ReSound already in the next quarter, helped by a
continuing restructuring programme.
The group has said the restructuring programme would result
in non-recurring restructuring costs of up to 200 million crowns
this year, and create an EBITA margin of "around 20 percent" in
GN ReSound next year.
The company kept its 2012 guidance steady on Thursday after
reporting a bigger-than-expected rise in profits and revenue for
the first quarter.
