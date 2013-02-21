COPENHAGEN Feb 21 Danish hearing aid maker GN
Store Nord reported a weaker-than-expected fourth
quarter profit on Thursday and said it would aim to improve
margins this year.
Quarterly earnings before interest, taxation and
amortisation (EBITA) fell to 301 million Danish crowns ($54
million) from 878 million crowns a year earlier.
It forecast 2013 EBITA at 1.19 billion to 1.28 billion
crowns excluding restructuring costs and said it would aim to
raise its EBITA margin to around 19 percent from 9.9 percent in
2012.
($1 = 5.5797 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; editing by Jason Neely)