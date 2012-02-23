(Adds detail, background, quote)

COPENHAGEN, Feb 23 Danish hearing aids and headsets maker GN Store Nord reported a 32 percent rise in underlying fourth-quarter profit after its business remained resilient to the economic crisis, and forecast higher 2012 earnings.

"Demand on the global markets for hearing aids proved resilient in 2011 with little signs of noticeable weakening, despite the significant deterioration in consumer confidence during the year," GN Store Nord said on Thursday.

GN Store Nord, which counts Swiss group Sonova, German company Siemens and compatriot William Demant as its main rivals in hearing aids, said it expected overall organic growth in 2012 of more than 5 percent.

It saw 2012 earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) rising to between 800-900 million Danish crowns ($142-$160 million) before non-recurring restructuring costs of up to 200 million crowns.

EBITA would rise from 553 million crowns for 2011, excluding payments from a settlement of a legal dispute with Polish telecoms group TPSA, GN said.

GN confirmed its financial target for 2013 was to double the group EBITA margin to around 19 percent from 9 percent in 2010, excluding payments from TPSA, and raised its 2013 revenue target by 100 million crowns to "more than 6.4 billion".

Fourth-quarter EBITA, excluding money from settlement of a long dispute with Polish telecom group TPSA, rose a third to 303 million crowns, compared with a forecast for 288 million in a Reuters poll.

Revenue rose to 1.57 billion crowns from 1.44 billion a year earlier, against a 1.51 billion forecast.

GN said last month that TPSA had agreed to pay GN's DPTG unit 550 million euros ($728 million) to settle a decade-old dispute over income from a fibre-optic network that DPTG built in Poland.

GN Store Nord included 731 million crowns of money from the TPSA settlement in its fourth-quarter accounts.

TPSA is a France Telecom affiliate.

GN shares were down 0.8 percent at 0830 GMT. (1 = 5.6166 Danish crowns = 0.7552 euro) (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Dan Lalor)