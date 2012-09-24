COPENHAGEN, Sept 24 Danish hearing aid and
headset maker GN Store Nord is launching a new premium
hearing aid family based on second generation wireless
technology for the more expensive price segment.
The group said in a statement its hearing aid unit, GN
ReSound, would launch ReSound Verso to gain market share.
"With the new launch, we have reached another important
milestone in our continued ambition to gain market share and
deliver the 2013 EBITA margin target of around 20 percent,"
Chief executive Lars Viksmoen said in the statement.
The new product family would be the first hearing aid to
feature both wireless direct streaming of sound and ear-to-ear
connectivity based on 2.4 GHz technology, GN said.
(Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)