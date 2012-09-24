COPENHAGEN, Sept 24 Danish hearing aid and headset maker GN Store Nord is launching a new premium hearing aid family based on second generation wireless technology for the more expensive price segment.

The group said in a statement its hearing aid unit, GN ReSound, would launch ReSound Verso to gain market share.

"With the new launch, we have reached another important milestone in our continued ambition to gain market share and deliver the 2013 EBITA margin target of around 20 percent," Chief executive Lars Viksmoen said in the statement.

The new product family would be the first hearing aid to feature both wireless direct streaming of sound and ear-to-ear connectivity based on 2.4 GHz technology, GN said.

(Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)